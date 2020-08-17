Steel City Securities standalone net profit rises 5.46% in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 10.10 croreNet profit of Steel City Securities rose 5.46% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 10.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10.1012.12 -17 OPM %24.6521.12 -PBDT2.822.80 1 PBT2.632.58 2 NP1.931.83 5
