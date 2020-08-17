Steel City Securities standalone net profit rises 5.46% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 10.10 crore

Net profit of Steel City Securities rose 5.46% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 10.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.10.1012.1224.6521.122.822.802.632.581.931.83

