JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Glenmark Pharma advances after strong Q1 performance

Steel City Securities consolidated net profit rises 19.47% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Kapston Facilities Management standalone net profit rises 41.29% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 16.52% to Rs 51.48 crore

Net profit of Kapston Facilities Management rose 41.29% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 16.52% to Rs 51.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 44.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales51.4844.18 17 OPM %8.377.63 -PBDT3.112.45 27 PBT2.021.87 8 NP2.191.55 41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 09:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU