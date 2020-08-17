Kapston Facilities Management standalone net profit rises 41.29% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 16.52% to Rs 51.48 crore

Net profit of Kapston Facilities Management rose 41.29% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 16.52% to Rs 51.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 44.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.51.4844.188.377.633.112.452.021.872.191.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)