Kapston Facilities Management standalone net profit rises 41.29% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 16.52% to Rs 51.48 croreNet profit of Kapston Facilities Management rose 41.29% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 16.52% to Rs 51.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 44.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales51.4844.18 17 OPM %8.377.63 -PBDT3.112.45 27 PBT2.021.87 8 NP2.191.55 41
