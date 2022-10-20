Steel Strips Wheels fixes record date for Stock Split

-
-
Record Date is 11 November 2022Steel Strips Wheels has fixed 11 November 2022 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of shareholders pursuant to sub-division of equity shares of the Company from the existing 1 (one) equity share of face value of Rs.5/- each into 5 (Five) equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each
