Steel Strips Wheels fixes record date for Stock Split

Record Date is 11 November 2022

Steel Strips Wheels has fixed 11 November 2022 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of shareholders pursuant to sub-division of equity shares of the Company from the existing 1 (one) equity share of face value of Rs.5/- each into 5 (Five) equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each

