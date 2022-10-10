TCS to pay 2nd interim dividend

-
On 07 November 2022Tata Consultancy Services announced that second interim dividend of Rs 8 per share will be paid on 07 November 2022 to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on 18 October 2022, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose.
