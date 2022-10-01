Pro Fin Capital Services fixes record date for bonus issue

-
ALSO READ
Can Fin Homes to consider fund raising options
Pro Fin Capital Services fixes record date for stock split and bonus issue
Can Fin Home rises after decent Q1 result
Mega Fin (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Volumes soar at Can Fin Homes Ltd counter
-
Record date is 14 October 2022Pro Fin Capital Services has fixed 14 October 2022 as record date for issuance of bonus equity shares in ratio of 2:1. Bonus share will be issued to the holders of the equity shares to whom the company has issued shares by way of preferential issue on 06 May 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU