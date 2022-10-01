JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Market Beat

Great Eastern Shipping Company delivers 2006 built Aframax Crude Carrier 'Jag Lyall'
Business Standard

Pro Fin Capital Services fixes record date for bonus issue

Capital Market 

Record date is 14 October 2022

Pro Fin Capital Services has fixed 14 October 2022 as record date for issuance of bonus equity shares in ratio of 2:1. Bonus share will be issued to the holders of the equity shares to whom the company has issued shares by way of preferential issue on 06 May 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 10:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU