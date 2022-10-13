Indo Count Industries fixes record date for scheme of amalgamation

-
ALSO READ
Tips Industries fixes record date for scheme of arrangement and demerger
Minda Industries fixes record date for dividend and bonus issue
Pro Fin Capital Services fixes record date for stock split and bonus issue
Larsen & Toubro fixes record date for dividend
Renaissance Global fixes record date for final dividend and stock split
-
Record date is 27 October 2022Indo Count Industries has fixed 27 October 2022 as the Record Date, for determining the names of the shareholders of Pranavaditya Spinning Mills (PSML) to whom equity shares of the Company will be allotted as per the swap-ratio pursuant to the Scheme and for the issuance and allotment of equity shares of the Company to the shareholders of PSML.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU