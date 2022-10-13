JUST IN
Business Standard

Indo Count Industries fixes record date for scheme of amalgamation

Capital Market 

Record date is 27 October 2022

Indo Count Industries has fixed 27 October 2022 as the Record Date, for determining the names of the shareholders of Pranavaditya Spinning Mills (PSML) to whom equity shares of the Company will be allotted as per the swap-ratio pursuant to the Scheme and for the issuance and allotment of equity shares of the Company to the shareholders of PSML.

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 18:20 IST

