Steel Strips Wheels records drop in sales volume and turnover in May

has achieved gross turnover of Rs 195.10 crore in May 2019 Vs 220.88 crore in May 2018, there by recording a de-growth of 12% and achieved Net turnover of Rs.160.15 crore in May 2019 Vs Rs.174.11 crore in May 2018, recording a de-growth of 9%.

SSWL achieved May 2019 total wheel rim sales of 12.10 lakh Vs 13.68 lakh in May 2018 representing a de-growth of 1% YoY.

