Steel Strips Wheels sales volumes grow 14% in August 2018

Achieves total wheel sales of 14.14 lakh

Steel Strips achieved total wheel sales of 14.14 lakh Vs 12.39 lakh in August 2018 representing a growth of 14% YoY. The growth in August was contributed by all around the segment and we expect the trend to be robust going ahead in Q2 of FY 18-19. Export segment will perform very strong going ahead in balance 3 quarters of the FY 18-19.

ln terms of Value, the company has achieved gross turnover of Rs 217.77 crore in August 2018 Vs 153.56 crore in August 2017, there by recording a growth of 42% and achieved Net turnover of Rs.166.41 crore in August 2018 Vs Rs.124.10 crore in August 2017, recording a growth of 34%.

