Reliance Home Finance in talks for potential equity investment

Reliance Home Finance (RHFL) has entered into exclusive discussions with an overseas institutional investor (Investor), for a potential equity investment (Proposed Investment) by the Investor in RHFL, along with an appropriate governance framework.
The discussions are subject to confirmatory due diligence, definitive documentation, and necessary approvals.
There can be no certainty at this stage that any transaction will result. Further announcements will be made as appropriate, in due course.
