Ashapura Intimates Fashion to open two new Valentine Stores

On 04 September 2018Ashapura Intimates Fashion announced that its wholly owned subsidiary - AIFL Retails is opening two new Valentine Stores on 04 September 2018 at the below mentioned addresses:
1.Satara Valentine Store at Mahavir NX, 30 Durga Peth, Opp Shahi Majjid, Near Talim Sangh, Satara - 415002; and
2.Jalna Valentine Store at Shop No 11, Crystal Business Centre, Mama Chauk, Jalna - 431203.
