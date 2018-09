Ashapura Intimates Fashion to open two new Valentine Stores

On 04 September 2018

Ashapura Intimates announced that its wholly owned subsidiary - AIFL Retails is opening two new Valentine Stores on 04 September 2018 at the below mentioned addresses:

1. Valentine Store at Mahavir NX, 30 Durga Peth, Opp Shahi Majjid, Near Talim Sangh, - 415002; and

2. at Shop No 11, Crystal Business Centre, Mama Chauk, Jalna - 431203.

