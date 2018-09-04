Ashapura Intimates Fashion to open two new Valentine Stores

JUST IN
On 04 September 2018

Ashapura Intimates Fashion announced that its wholly owned subsidiary - AIFL Retails is opening two new Valentine Stores on 04 September 2018 at the below mentioned addresses:

1.Satara Valentine Store at Mahavir NX, 30 Durga Peth, Opp Shahi Majjid, Near Talim Sangh, Satara - 415002; and

2.Jalna Valentine Store at Shop No 11, Crystal Business Centre, Mama Chauk, Jalna - 431203.

First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 13:04 IST

