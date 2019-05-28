Steel Strips Wheels standalone net profit declines 11.07% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 22.17% to Rs 526.65 crore

Net profit of declined 11.07% to Rs 19.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.17% to Rs 526.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 431.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.68% to Rs 82.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 75.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.45% to Rs 2041.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1518.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

526.65431.082041.191518.1910.7413.1112.0513.1940.9444.06170.81149.7325.6229.46108.8997.1619.9222.4082.3675.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)