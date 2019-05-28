Steel Strips Wheels standalone net profit declines 11.07% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.17% to Rs 526.65 croreNet profit of Steel Strips Wheels declined 11.07% to Rs 19.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.17% to Rs 526.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 431.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.68% to Rs 82.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 75.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.45% to Rs 2041.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1518.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales526.65431.08 22 2041.191518.19 34 OPM %10.7413.11 -12.0513.19 - PBDT40.9444.06 -7 170.81149.73 14 PBT25.6229.46 -13 108.8997.16 12 NP19.9222.40 -11 82.3675.09 10
