Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments standalone net profit rises 433.33% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments standalone net profit declines 20.69% in the December 2018 quarter
Bervin Investments & Leasing standalone net profit declines 89.36% in the December 2018 quarter
Sharp Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Landmark Property Development Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 21.62% to Rs 0.29 croreNet profit of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments rose 433.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 21.62% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.32% to Rs 0.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.33% to Rs 1.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.290.37 -22 1.431.65 -13 OPM %65.5210.81 -67.1371.52 - PBDT0.130.05 160 1.001.18 -15 PBT0.130.05 160 1.001.18 -15 NP0.160.03 433 0.770.76 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU