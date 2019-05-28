Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments standalone net profit rises 433.33% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 21.62% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net profit of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments rose 433.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 21.62% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.32% to Rs 0.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.33% to Rs 1.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.290.37 -22 1.431.65 -13 OPM %65.5210.81 -67.1371.52 - PBDT0.130.05 160 1.001.18 -15 PBT0.130.05 160 1.001.18 -15 NP0.160.03 433 0.770.76 1

