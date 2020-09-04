D-Link India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

GPT Infraprojects Ltd, Ausom Enterprise Ltd, Ultracab (India) Ltd and Cubex Tubings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 September 2020.

GPT Infraprojects Ltd, Ausom Enterprise Ltd, Ultracab (India) Ltd and Cubex Tubings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 September 2020.

D-Link India Ltd tumbled 7.27% to Rs 108.4 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83453 shares in the past one month.

GPT Infraprojects Ltd lost 7.17% to Rs 33. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4335 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25498 shares in the past one month.

Ausom Enterprise Ltd crashed 7.00% to Rs 40.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4048 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4885 shares in the past one month.

Ultracab (India) Ltd corrected 6.88% to Rs 57.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 811 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4696 shares in the past one month.

Cubex Tubings Ltd plummeted 6.24% to Rs 11.71. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 605 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1401 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)