Volumes soar at Jamna Auto Industries Ltd counter

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, IFB Industries Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 September 2020.

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd recorded volume of 93.97 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.63 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.67% to Rs.50.25. Volumes stood at 35.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd notched up volume of 255.75 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49.98 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.58% to Rs.73.80. Volumes stood at 141.39 lakh shares in the last session.

IFB Industries Ltd clocked volume of 8.58 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.26 lakh shares. The stock gained 14.95% to Rs.555.55. Volumes stood at 32819 shares in the last session.

SpiceJet Ltd saw volume of 116.09 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35.30 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.52% to Rs.54.35. Volumes stood at 44.17 lakh shares in the last session.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd saw volume of 37.59 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 2.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.50 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.36% to Rs.131.45. Volumes stood at 3.94 lakh shares in the last session.

