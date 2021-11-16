Volumes soar at V-Guard Industries Ltd counter

V-Guard Industries Ltd clocked volume of 2.73 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 8.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33262 shares

CCL Products (India) Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 November 2021.

V-Guard Industries Ltd clocked volume of 2.73 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 8.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33262 shares. The stock lost 0.22% to Rs.253.15. Volumes stood at 1.12 lakh shares in the last session.

CCL Products (India) Ltd registered volume of 48803 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13906 shares. The stock rose 2.50% to Rs.411.50. Volumes stood at 33425 shares in the last session.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 83561 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27224 shares. The stock gained 4.56% to Rs.298.30. Volumes stood at 56149 shares in the last session.

Coforge Ltd clocked volume of 28268 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9263 shares. The stock gained 2.49% to Rs.5,632.85. Volumes stood at 13677 shares in the last session.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 1.26 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 42695 shares. The stock increased 5.60% to Rs.376.00. Volumes stood at 77900 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)