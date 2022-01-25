Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 18.18 points or 1.03% at 1775.97 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, OnMobile Global Ltd (up 4.47%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 3.65%),HFCL Ltd (up 3.42%),Tejas Networks Ltd (up 3.3%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.65%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 1.27%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.97%), ITI Ltd (up 0.88%), Reliance Communications Ltd (up 0.86%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.49%).

On the other hand, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 4.99%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.78%), and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 3.48%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 145.62 or 0.25% at 57345.89.

The Nifty 50 index was down 44.7 points or 0.26% at 17104.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 167.42 points or 0.58% at 28805.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.62 points or 0.27% at 8540.86.

On BSE,1625 shares were trading in green, 1318 were trading in red and 81 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)