Sterlite Technologies expands its partnership with Netomnia

Sterlite Technologies (STL) today announced that it has expanded its partnership with Netomnia, one of the fastest growing network operators in the United Kingdom.

According to the multi-city agreement, STL will provide integrated network deployment services to help Netomnia grow its Ultrafast Full-Fibre broadband programme in the United Kingdom.

The collaboration will greatly contribute to the high-speed broadband revolution of the UK led by exciting new-age players such as Netomnia. With an ambition to provide multi-gigabit broadband to one million premises by 2023, Netomnia has an infrastructure that supports symmetrical (equal upload and download speeds) multi-gigabit services up to 10 Gbps using XGSPON technology.

