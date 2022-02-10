Sterlite Technologies expands its partnership with Netomnia

-
Sterlite Technologies (STL) today announced that it has expanded its partnership with Netomnia, one of the fastest growing network operators in the United Kingdom.
According to the multi-city agreement, STL will provide integrated network deployment services to help Netomnia grow its Ultrafast Full-Fibre broadband programme in the United Kingdom.
The collaboration will greatly contribute to the high-speed broadband revolution of the UK led by exciting new-age players such as Netomnia. With an ambition to provide multi-gigabit broadband to one million premises by 2023, Netomnia has an infrastructure that supports symmetrical (equal upload and download speeds) multi-gigabit services up to 10 Gbps using XGSPON technology.
