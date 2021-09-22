Sterlite Technologies launches Accellus - its flagship solution for 5G network

-
Sterlite Technologies today launched Accellus, its flagship solution for 5G-ready, open and programmable networks.
This new product line elevates STL's position as a disruptive solution provider for Access and Edge networks. Over the past 5 years, STL has been investing in R&D to expand its capabilities in converged networks based on optical fiber broadband and Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN).
