Ramco Industries intimates of accident at Arakkonam factory

-
ALSO READ
Ramco Systems partners with Malaysian conglomerate MMC Corporation Berhad
Ramco Systems jumps after Iraqi Airways adopts Ramco aviation software
Ramco Cements Q4 PAT up 47% YoY
Ramco Systems secures contract from Iraqi Airways Company
Ramco Systems to deploy its aviation software for Bristow Group
-
Ramco Industries announced that an accident of release of Steam in Autoclave occurred in its Factory situated at Winterpet, Arakkonam, at around 9.45 pm on Friday, 17 September, 2021. In the accident, four workmen were injured and were admitted to the hospital immediately.
Two workmen have since passed away on the 21 September and 22 September respectively, and the other two workmen are recovering.
Though production in factory has been temporary disrupted till date due to the incident, the company is taking adequate steps to ensure refunctioning of the particular autoclave in two weeks' time. As there are three other autoclaves the Company can resume operations and ensure that operations at other departments/locations are not disrupted. The company lays emphasis in compliance of prescribed safety measures at all times.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU