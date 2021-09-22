Ramco Industries intimates of accident at Arakkonam factory

Ramco Industries announced that an accident of release of Steam in Autoclave occurred in its Factory situated at Winterpet, Arakkonam, at around 9.45 pm on Friday, 17 September, 2021. In the accident, four workmen were injured and were admitted to the hospital immediately.

Two workmen have since passed away on the 21 September and 22 September respectively, and the other two workmen are recovering.

Though production in factory has been temporary disrupted till date due to the incident, the company is taking adequate steps to ensure refunctioning of the particular autoclave in two weeks' time. As there are three other autoclaves the Company can resume operations and ensure that operations at other departments/locations are not disrupted. The company lays emphasis in compliance of prescribed safety measures at all times.

