Sterlite Technologies receives ratings action from ICRA

Sterlite Technologies announced that ICRA has reaffirmed the ratings for the company with change in outlook from Stable to Negative.

Long term rating - ICRA AA Short term rating - ICRA A1+

Further rating assigned to Rs. 150 crore Non-Convertible Debentures ('NCD') has been reaffirmed and stands withdrawn as the NCDs are redeemed in April 2021 and there is no amount outstanding against the NCDs.

