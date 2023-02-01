JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

KPIT Tech Q3 PAT rises 20% QoQ to Rs 100 cr
Business Standard

Sterlite Technologies to sell its telecom product software biz

Capital Market 

To Skyvera LLC

Sterlite Technologies announced that the company ) has signed an agreement and will sell its Telecom Product Software business via business transfer agreement by way of slump sale as a going concern to Skyvera through its Indian subsidiary.

Skyvera LLC, an affiliate of TelcoDR, which is a US Headquartered global acquirer of telecommunication software businesses that operates and transforms the telco software companies, by providing support, product innovation, and a path for leveraging the power of the public cloud.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 10:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU