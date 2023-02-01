Sterlite Technologies to sell its telecom product software biz

To Skyvera LLC

Sterlite Technologies announced that the company ) has signed an agreement and will sell its Telecom Product Software business via business transfer agreement by way of slump sale as a going concern to Skyvera through its Indian subsidiary.

Skyvera LLC, an affiliate of TelcoDR, which is a US Headquartered global acquirer of telecommunication software businesses that operates and transforms the telco software companies, by providing support, product innovation, and a path for leveraging the power of the public cloud.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)