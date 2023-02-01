IDFC completes divestment of IDFC AMC and IDFC AMC Trustee Company

IDFC and IDFC Financial Holding Company have completed the divestment of IDFC Asset Management Company and IDFC AMC Trustee Company for Rs 4,500 crore (on a fully diluted basis and subject to customary price adjustments at the closure) to the consortium comprising of Bandhan Financial Holding, Lathe Investment Pte. (affiliate of GI), Tangerine Investments and Infinity Partners (affiliates of ChrysCapital) (Transaction).
