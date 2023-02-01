Adani Ports completes acquisition of 49.38% stake in Indian Oiltanking

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has successfully concluded the acquisition of Oiltanking India GmbH's 49.38% equity stake in Indian Oiltanking (IOTL), which is one of India's largest developer and operator of liquid storage facilities.

Acquisition of an additional 10% equity stake in IOT Utkal Energy Services, a 71.57% subsidiary of IOTL is also concluded. Oiltanking India GmbH is wholly owned subsidiary of Oiltanking GmbH.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)