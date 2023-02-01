Adani Ports completes acquisition of 49.38% stake in Indian Oiltanking

-
ALSO READ
Adani Ports gets NCLT nod for acquisition of Gangavaram port
Adani Ports-Gadot consortium concludes acquisition of Haifa Port
Adani Ports and SEZ Q2 PAT soars 65% to Rs 1,738 cr
Adani Ports inks deal to enhance Haldia Dock's capacity in Bengal
IOT Utkal Energy Services standalone net profit rises 126.67% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Acquisition of an additional 10% equity stake in IOT Utkal Energy Services, a 71.57% subsidiary of IOTL is also concluded. Oiltanking India GmbH is wholly owned subsidiary of Oiltanking GmbH.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU