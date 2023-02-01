Escorts Kubota records 16.5% growth in January tractor sales

Escorts Kubota Agri Machinery business in January 2023 sold 6,649 tractors, registering a growth of 16.5% as against 5,707 tractors sold in January 2022.

Domestic tractor sales in January 2023 were at 6,235 tractors registering a growth of 22.2 percent as against 5,103 tractors sold in January 2022.

Retail demand across geographies remained strong. Crop prices, both in the wholesale market as well as the Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) are better than last year and growth trends are expected to continue during this quarter on the back of positive customer sentiments led by ample finance availability, better rabi sowing and early festive season in the month of March this year.

Export tractor sales in January 2023 was at 414 tractors as against 604 tractors sold in January 2022.

