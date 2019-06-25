Market snaps 2-day fall

Key equity indices snapped two-day fall, backed by strength in & Firmness in Reliance Industries, HDFC and pushed indices higher. The Nifty closed a tad below 11,800 mark after crossing that level in the intraday.

The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 272.03 points or 0.7% to 39,394.99, as per the provisional closing data. The index rose 96.80 points or 0.83% to 11,796.45, as per the provisional closing data.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.66%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.32%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was almost even. On the BSE, 1239 shares rose and 1266 shares fell. A total of 167 shares were unchanged.

Most PSU Banks surged. (up 6.29%), (up 3.55%), (up 2.34%), (up 1.27%), State Bank of (up 0.92%), Union Bank of (up 0.40%), (up 0.26%) edged higher. Bank of (down 0.12%) declined.

The Union Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman informed the Lok Sabha that as per RBI data on global operations (provisional data for the financial year ending March 2019), gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of public sector banks (PSBs) have declined from the peak of Rs 895601 crore in March 2018 to Rs 806412 crore in March 2019 (provisional data). PSBs have recovered Rs 359496 crore over the last four financial years, including record recovery of Rs 123156 crore during 2018-19. Figures for PSBs include those for IDBI Bank, which was recategorised as a by RBI with effect from 21 March 2019.

was down 0.56% to Rs 2,262.15. was up 2.58% to Rs 1,295.20 and was up 0.30% to Rs 2,424.

(up 3.03%), (up 2.94%), (up 2.46%) and HDFC (up 1.07%) advanced.

(down 1.7%), Asian Paints (down 0.97%) and (down 0.72%) declined.

gained. (up 2.83%), (up 2.34%), (up 2.13%), (up 1.82%), NMDC (up 1.14%), (up 1.12%), (up 0.83%), (up 0.51%) and (up 0.13%) edged higher.

Tyre stocks were in demand after the government imposed anti-subsidy countervailing duty on imports of Chinese radial tyres with rim above 16 inch. This is in addition to the anti-dumping duty prevalent already on Chinese truck and bus radial imports. The government notification spells out names of Chinese tyre firms that are entitled to such subsidies.

JK Tyres & Industries (up 4.92%), Ceat (up 3.92%), MRF (up 1.08%) and (up 0.43%) edged higher.

jumped 8.79% to Rs 290.8 on bargain hunting after a recent slump. Shares of fell 21.36% in the past eight trading sessions to settle at Rs 267.30 yesterday, 24 June 2019, from its close of Rs 339.90 on 12 June 2019.

The company announced after market hours yesterday, 24 June 2019, that its promoters sold a 10% stake in the company for raising approximately Rs 1230 crore. The amount raised would be utilized to tackle debt at the promoter level. Post sale, the total promoter stake in stands at 52.74% from 62.74%. The promoters intend to maintain this controlling majority stake in Emami without further diluting it.

gained 17.82% to Rs 9.39. said that the company's board has approved the sale of its remaining stake of 1.20 crore equity shares comprising of 2.44% of the total equity shares of The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 24 June 2019.

fell 1.82% to Rs 503. said that the board of directors will consider a proposal of buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company at its meeting scheduled to be held on 3 July 2019. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 24 June 2019.

Overseas, shares in and edged lower. On Monday, US-Iranian tensions escalated, as signed an order imposing hard-hitting new sanctions on

Meanwhile, investors are also awaiting a meeting between Trump and Chinese at this week's summit in amid the ongoing trade war between the two nations.

In US, most major stock benchmarks finished lower on Monday, though the Dow managed a slight gain, on selling in the after Trump announced Iranian sanctions.

