Stocks may see gap-up opening

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could jump 116 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading higher on Thursday as investors continue to wait for the result of the U.S. election.

In US, stocks surged on Wednesday even as the results of the presidential contest so far failed to yield a clear winner. Traders appeared to look past the presidential race and instead concentrated on the battle for the Senate, where odds were increasing Republicans would keep control.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden is leading Republican nominee President Donald Trump in terms of electoral votes. While Trump has falsely claimed victory, Biden is inching towards the 270-mark.

Domestic markets:

Back home, domestic equity benchmarks ended near the day's high after a volatile session on Wednesday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 355.01 points or 0.88% at 40,616.14. The Nifty 50 index added 95 points or 0.80% at 11,908.50.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 146.22 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 8.13 crore in the Indian equity market on 4 November, provisional data showed.

