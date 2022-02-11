Weak opening on the cards

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could slide 193 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading lower on Friday, tracking losses seen overnight on Wall Street after the release of a hotter-than-expected U.S. consumer inflation report. Markets in Japan are closed on Friday for a holiday.

Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday after US consumer prices data came in hotter than expected and subsequent comments from a Federal Reserve official raised fears the US central bank will hike rates aggressively to fight inflation.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said the data had made him "dramatically" more hawkish. Bullard, a voting member of the Fed's rate-setting committee this year, reportedly said he now wanted a full percentage point of interest rate hikes by July 1.

On the data front, the consumer price index rose 0.6% from December, the Labor Department said, while in the 12 months through January, CPI jumped 7.5%, the biggest year-on-year gain since February 1982.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the domestic equity barometers ended with strong gains on Thursday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 460.06 points or 0.79% to 58,926.03. The Nifty 50 index gained 142.05 points or 0.81% to 17,605.85.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,732.58 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,727.23 crore in the Indian equity market on 10 February, provisional data showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)