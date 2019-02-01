Stocks settle higher after seesaw trade

Key equity indices settled higher in volatile trade after the government presented a farm-friendly, consumption-oriented Budget ahead of the

The Sensex rose 212.74 points or 0.59% to settle at 36,469.43, its highest closing level since 21 January 2019. The index rose 521.45 points, or 1.44% at the day's high of 36,778.14. The index fell 35.37 points, or 0.10% at the day's low of 36,221.32.

The index rose 62.70 points or 0.58% to settle at 10,893.65, its highest closing level since 22 January 2019. The index rose 152.50 points, or 1.41% at the day's high of 10,983.45. The index fell 17.50 points, or 0.16% at the day's low of 10,813.45.

Broader market underperformed. The BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.56%. The BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.17%. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On the BSE, 1197 shares rose and 1340 shares fell. A total of 140 shares were unchanged.

Among the sectoral indices on BSE, the BSE Auto index (up 2.65%), the (up 1.33%) and the S&P BSE FMCG index (up 1.14%), outperformed the Sensex. The S&P BSE Metal index (down 3.8%), the index (down 1.76%) and the S&P BSE Bankex (down 1.04%), underperformed the Sensex.

Presenting the interim budget for 2019-20, said the fiscal deficit for the current financial year is expected to be 3.4% of GDP. As per the Budget estimate, the fiscal deficit for 2018-19 was pegged at 3.3%.

announced that individual taxpayers having taxable annual income up to Rs 5 lakh will get full tax rebate and therefore will not be required to pay any income tax. As a result, even persons having gross income up to Rs 6.50 lakh may not be required to pay any income tax if they make investments in provident funds, specified savings,

For salaried persons, standard deduction is being raised from the current Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000. Further, TDS threshold on interest earned on is raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000. also proposed to exempt levy of income tax on notional rent on a second self-occupied house.

GST has been continuously reduced, resulting in relief of Rs 80000 crore to consumers, Piyush Goyal said. He claimed that most items of daily use for poor and middle class are now in the 0%-5% tax bracket.

The defence budget was increased for the first time to three lakh crore in 2019-20 for securing borders and to maintain preparedness of highest order and if necessary additional funds will be provided.

is poised to become a 5 trillion dollar economy in the next five years and become a 10 trillion dollar economy in the next eight years. Piyush Goyal increased the budgetary allocation for India's flagship rural employment scheme, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme. The scheme will get Rs 60000 crore as against Rs 55000 crore rupees promised in the last Budget.

For welfare of farmers and for doubling their income, historic decision taken to increase minimum support price (MSP) by 1.5 times the production cost for all 22 crops, Piyush Goyal said. He also announced a steady income support to help farmers in view of depleting income from agriculture.

To provide an assured income support to the small and marginal farmers, our Government is launching a historic programme namely ' (PM-KISAN)'. Under this programme, vulnerable landholding families, having cultivable land upto 2 hectares, will be provided direct income support at the rate of Rs 6,000 per year. This income support will be transferred directly into the accounts of beneficiary farmers, in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each. This programme will be funded by Government of

The interim budget was the last one presented by the current NDA government led by Modi, before the 2019 in April. The Budget session of Parliament began yesterday. The session will conclude on 13th of next month.

On the stock market front, (up 3.86%), Asian Paints (up 3.14%), (up 2.23%), HDFC (up 1.94%), (up 1.93%), (up 1.93%) and (up 1.65%), were the major Sensex gainers.

ICICI (down 2.68%), (down 0.91%), Coal (down 0.84%), (down 0.55%) and (down 0.54%), were the major Sensex losers.

fell 17.82% to Rs 162.30. On a consolidated basis, Vedanta's net profit fell 21.06% to Rs 1,574 crore on 2.84% decrease in net sales to Rs 23,669 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 31 January 2019.

During the quarter ended 31 December 2018, as part of its cash management activities, (CIHL), a wholly owned of the company, paid a part sum of US$200 million (Rs 1,431 crore) towards purchase of an economic interest in a structured investment in from its ultimate parent, investments Limited ('Volcan'). The ownership of the underlying shares, and the associated voting interest, remains with The investment has subsequently performed positively on an unrealised mark to market basis, said in its financial results note for the December quarter.

rose 4.96% after the company said that its total sales rose 0.2% to 151,721 units in January 2019 over January 2018. said total domestic sales rose 1.1% to 142,150 units, while total fell 11% to 9,571 units in January 2019 over January 2018. The announcement was made during trading hours today, 1 February 2019.

rose 7.48%. The company's net profit fell 4.5% to Rs 769.10 crore on 7.5% increase in net sales to Rs 7,864.82 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 31 January 2019.

(SBI) fell 3.09%. The bank reported net profit of Rs 3954.81 crore in Q3 December 2018 compared with net loss of Rs 2416.37 crore in Q3 December 2017. Total income rose 11.81% to Rs 70,311.84 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced during trading hours today, 1 February 2019.

rose 1.45%. On a consolidated basis, Bharti Airtel's net profit fell 71.81% to Rs 86.20 crore on 0.99% increase in net sales to Rs 20,519.20 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 31 January 2019.

fell 4.45%. announced after market hours yesterday, 31 January 2019, that (RBI) has approved the appointment of Mr. as interim MD & of the bank from 1 February 2019 for one month or till Mr. assumes office as MD & CEO, whichever is earlier.

rose 1.19%. The company's net profit rose 14.2% to Rs 2,331.17 crore on 12.8% increase in net sales to Rs 8,471.17 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 31 January 2019.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 71.2775, compared with its close of 71.085 during the previous trading session.

In the global commodities markets, Brent for March 2019 settlement was down18 cents at $60.66 a barrel. The contract rose 24 cents, or 0.39% to settle at $61.89 a barrel during the previous trading session.

Overseas, European stocks were trading higher Friday as market participants monitored a flurry of corporate results and key economic reports.

Asian stocks ended mixed even as the latest round of US- trade talks ended on a positive note, with saying he was optimistic that the two nations could reach the biggest deal ever made. Trump said on Thursday he will meet with Chinese soon to try to seal a comprehensive trade deal. However, no specific plans for the meeting were announced.

A private survey released on Friday suggested that in slowed in January. China's Caixin PMI was 48.3 in January, down from 49.7 in December.

South Korean shrank for the second straight month in January weighed by weaker prices for and petrochemicals. fell 5.8% from a year earlier to $46.35 billion in January, a steeper decline than the prior month's revised 1.3% drop, according to preliminary data from the trade ministry on Friday. Imports also fell 1.7% from a year earlier to $45.02 billion after a revised 1.2% gain in the month before, producing a much narrower trade surplus of $1.34 billion.

US stocks closed mostly higher Thursday led by after some solid corporate reports. On the data front, the purchasing managers index for January came in at 56.7, down from 65.4 in December. New home sales in November rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 657,000, up from 562,000 in October.

