Stocks trade with tiny gains

Key benchmark indices were trading higher in early trade, tracking positive global leads. At 9:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 45.72 points or 0.12% at 38,917.59. The index was up 0.85 points or 0.01% at 11,670.00.

Among secondary barometers,the BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.09%. The BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.08%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On BSE, 573 shares rose and 461 shares fell. A total of 55 shares were unchanged.

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading higher Tuesday following overnight gains on Wall Street. US stocks ended higher Monday, boosted by better-than-expected economic reports, momentarily allaying fears of flagging economic growth.

Investors were also hopeful for a resolution to the US- trade conflict, with a Chinese delegation led by set to visit later this week.

On Monday, the Institute for Supply Management's showed that activity in the sector accelerated, coming in at a stronger-than-expected 55.3 in March versus a two-year low of 54.2% a month earlier. A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity.

Back home, was down 0.40%. Commercial and Passenger Vehicles Business sales in the domestic market for FY19 (April 2018 - March 2019), grew by 16% with 678,486 units as compared to 586,507 units over the same period Last year. In March 2019, the company witnessed its sales drop by 1% to 68,709 units as against 69,409 units sold in March 2018, as weak consumer sentiments continued. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 April 2019.

was up 0.42%. The company registered sales of 325,345 units in March 2019 as against 326,667 units in March 2018. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 April 2019.

was up 2.50%. The company's total sales fell 20% at 60,831 units in March 2019 over March 2018. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 April 2019.

was up 0.65%. The company has announced a price increase upto Rs 689 (Ex- Showroom - Delhi) across models on account of regulatory compliances. The new prices are effective from 1 April 2019. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 April 2019.

was up 0.05%. The company's wholly owned subsidiary in USA i.e. Technologies LLC, has signed a binding term sheet with Pulmatrix Inc., ("Pulmatrix") for an investment in Phase 2 ready asset co-development and licensing opportunity for Pulmazole (Inhaled ltraconazole) for an upfront consideration of USD 22 million. Entry into a definitive agreement is contingent upon Pulmatrix raising additional funds from the market. Upon signing the definitive agreement, the co-development cost towards development and the total free cash flow in relation to commercialization of Pulmazole will be further shared by both the parties in a phased manner. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 April 2019.

On the economic front, the output of eight core industries, comprising 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), rose 2.1% in February 2019. The cumulative output has improved 4.3% in April to February 2018-19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)