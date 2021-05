Shares of Chamanlal Setia Exports get listed on NSE

To be admitted to dealing with effect from 12 May 2021

Chamanlal Setia Exports has received approval for listing of equity shares of the Company on the NSE. The equity shares of the Company shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the NSE w.e.f. 12 May 2021.

