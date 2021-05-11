JSW Steel records crude steel production at 13.71 lakh tonnes in April 21

JSW Steel announced that its crude steel production for month of April 2021 stood at 13.71 lakh tonnes compared to 14.46 lakh tonnes in March 2021, recording a decline of 5%. The average capacity utilisation was 91% during the month of April, 2021 as against 96% in March 2021.

Crude steel production stood at 5.63 lakh tonnes in April 2020.

The capacity utilization was lower sequentially in April 2021 due to priority in supply of Liquid oxygen for medical purposes over augmenting steel production. During April 2021, over 20000 tonnes of liquid oxygen for medical purposes was supplied from the Steel Complexes of the Company.

The production of flat rolled products declined 9% to 9.57 lakh tonnes while production of long rolled products declined 5% to 3.37 lakh tonnes in April 2021 compared to March 2021. In April 2020, production of flat rolled products and long rolled products stood at 3.44 lakh tonnes and 0.89 lakh tonnes respectively.

