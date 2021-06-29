Stove Kraft to launch new products

Stove Kraft said it is launching or upgrading a new range of home and kitchen appliances products for Onam festival.

The products include mixer grinder & wet grinder, pressure cookers, cast lron cookware, sleek glass cooktop 2, 3 and 4 burner, double walled kettle, hand blender, hand mixer, induction stove, desk lamp, turbo food processor, shears and cutting board.

Stove Kraft is engaged in the manufacture, trade and retail of a wide and diverse suite of kitchen solutions under "Pigeon" and "Gilma" brands. The company is one of leading player in kitchen appliances in India and are one of the dominant players for pressure cookers and amongst the market leaders in the sale of free-standing hobs and cooktops.

The home appliances maker reported a net profit of Rs 19.2 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 10.4 crore in Q4 FY20. Revenues increased by 53% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 235.4 crore during the quarter.

The scrip rose 0.42% to currently trade at Rs 613.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)