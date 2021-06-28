NLC India Q4 PAT climbs 52% to Rs 757 cr

On a consolidated basis, NLC India's net profit jumped 51.93% to Rs 756.83 crore on 7.48% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 2,839.55 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
Profit before tax surged 47.18% to Rs 1,145.76 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 778.47 crore in Q4 FY20. The Q4 earnings were announced during market hours today, 28 June 2021.
Revenues from Lignite Mining segment dropped 24.88% to Rs 1,258.93 crore in Q4 March 2021 from Rs 1,675.99 crore in Q4 March 2020. Revenues from Power Generation segment fell 7.38% to Rs 2,782.06 crore in Q4 March 2021 as against Rs 3,003.85 crore in Q4 March 2020.
During the financial year, NLC India's consolidated net profit declined 7.40% to Rs 1,345.44 crore on 4.59% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 9,846.09 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.
Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for the FY ended 31 March 2021.
NLC India is a 'Navratna' government of India company in the fossil fuel mining sector in India and thermal power generation. As of 31 March 2021, the Government of India held 79.20% stake in the company.
Shares of NLC India rose 1.04% to close at Rs 63.40 on BSE. The stock hovered in the range of Rs 62.60 to Rs 65.60 so far.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU