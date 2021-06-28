NLC India Q4 PAT climbs 52% to Rs 757 cr

On a consolidated basis, NLC India's net profit jumped 51.93% to Rs 756.83 crore on 7.48% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 2,839.55 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Profit before tax surged 47.18% to Rs 1,145.76 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 778.47 crore in Q4 FY20. The Q4 earnings were announced during market hours today, 28 June 2021.

Revenues from Lignite Mining segment dropped 24.88% to Rs 1,258.93 crore in Q4 March 2021 from Rs 1,675.99 crore in Q4 March 2020. Revenues from Power Generation segment fell 7.38% to Rs 2,782.06 crore in Q4 March 2021 as against Rs 3,003.85 crore in Q4 March 2020.

During the financial year, NLC India's consolidated net profit declined 7.40% to Rs 1,345.44 crore on 4.59% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 9,846.09 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for the FY ended 31 March 2021.

NLC India is a 'Navratna' government of India company in the fossil fuel mining sector in India and thermal power generation. As of 31 March 2021, the Government of India held 79.20% stake in the company.

Shares of NLC India rose 1.04% to close at Rs 63.40 on BSE. The stock hovered in the range of Rs 62.60 to Rs 65.60 so far.

