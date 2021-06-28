Thyrocare Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

NCL Industries Ltd, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd and Metropolis Healthcare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 June 2021.

NCL Industries Ltd, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd and Metropolis Healthcare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 June 2021.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd crashed 8.90% to Rs 1319.2 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54931 shares in the past one month.

NCL Industries Ltd lost 7.29% to Rs 217.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33397 shares in the past one month.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd tumbled 6.66% to Rs 161.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 46578 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54695 shares in the past one month.

Wockhardt Ltd plummeted 4.86% to Rs 538.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 88915 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd slipped 4.17% to Rs 2834.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12119 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20790 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)