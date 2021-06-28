ISGEC Heavy Engg hits 52-week high after Q4 PAT spurts to Rs 69 cr

ISGEC Heavy Engineering climbed 17.02% to Rs 721.75 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 444.67% to Rs 68.52 crore on 4.03% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,617.70 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Profit before tax surged 235.12% to Rs 95.61 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 28.53 crore in Q4 FY20. The Q4 earnings were announced during trading hours today, 28 June 2021.

During the financial year, ISGEC Heavy Engineering's consolidated net profit soared 69.69% to Rs 253.07 crore on 7.76% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 5,425.57 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share for the year ended 31 March 2021.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering is a diversified heavy engineering company engaged in manufacturing and project businesses with an extensive global presence.

The scrip hit a 52-week high of Rs 740.15 in intraday today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)