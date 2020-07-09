Strides Pharma gains on USFDA approval

Strides Pharma Science rose 1.28% to Rs 416.60 after its Singapore-based subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global, received US FDA approval for butalbital, acetaminophen, caffeine, and codeine phosphate capsules.

The capsules are indicated for the relief of the symptom complex of tension (or muscle contraction) headache.

The product is a generic version of Fioricet with Codeine Capsules of Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Product R&D, Inc.

According to IQVIA MAT May 2020 data, the US market for butalbital, acetaminophen, caffeine, and codeine phosphate capsules, 50 mg/325 mg/40 mg/30 mg, is approximately US$ 10 million. The product will be marketed by Strides Pharma Inc. in the US market, the company said in a BSE filing made before market hours today (9 July 2020).

The company has 124 cumulative abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) filings with United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA), of which 87 ANDAs have been approved and 37 are pending approval.

Strides Pharma Science is a global pharmaceutical company. It focuses on difficult to manufacture products that are sold in over 100 countries.

