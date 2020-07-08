Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

STL Global Ltd, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Tera Software Ltd and R Systems International Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 July 2020.

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd lost 8.66% to Rs 86.5 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 30774 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45219 shares in the past one month.

STL Global Ltd tumbled 7.18% to Rs 8.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2603 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4663 shares in the past one month.

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd crashed 7.14% to Rs 39.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tera Software Ltd pared 6.52% to Rs 33. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 29533 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11550 shares in the past one month.

R Systems International Ltd fell 6.30% to Rs 101.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2998 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2433 shares in the past one month.

