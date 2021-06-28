Strides Pharma rises after EU GMP concludes inspection at Puducherry facility

-
-
The company said it has received the renewed GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certificate thereby confirming the successful closure of the inspection. The company in August 2020 had also announced successful completion of the UK MHRA inspection at the site. The Puducherry facility caters to the U. S. The company's other regulated markets and institutional businesses have capabilities to produce finished dosage formulation products across multiple dosage formats.
Commenting on the development, Dr.
R. Ananthanarayanan, MD & CEO, said, "We are pleased with the positive outcome of the recent EU GMP inspection at our Puducherry facility. The positive result of this inspection underscores our commitment to regulatory excellence at our global manufacturing sites. We stay focused on getting the facility reclassified with the USFDA."
Strides Pharma Science is a global pharmaceutical company. On a consolidated basis, the drug company reported a net profit of Rs 46.09 crore in Q4 FY21 as compared to a net loss of Rs 203.93 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales jumped 46.9% to Rs 908.49 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
