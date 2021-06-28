Granules India US unit gets two observations from USFDA

The US drug regulator has completed inspection of the facility of Granules India's US-based subsidiary on 25 June 2021 with two minor observations.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed the inspection of the facility of Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of the company located in Chantilly, Virginia, USA on Friday, 25 June 2021 with two minor observations.

This is a pre-approval inspection for the products filed from this facility. Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will respond to these observations within the stipulated time.

Granules India's consolidated net profit jumped 38.2% to Rs 127.57 crore on 33.2% surge in net sales to Rs 799.31 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Granules India is a growing pharmaceutical manufacturing company. The company produces finished dosages (FDs), pharmaceutical formulation intermediates (PFIs) and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The company's global presence extends to over 250 customers in 60 countries through offices in India, US, and UK.

Shares of Granules India rose 1% to Rs 317.10 on BSE. The stock traded in the range of Rs 312 to Rs 317.85 during the day.

