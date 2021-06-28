New order win boosts IRCON International

IRCON International gained 2.61% to Rs 49.10 after the PSU company received an order for Rs 659 crore for Railway Electrification work on EPC mode.

The company has bagged the order from North Frontier Railways (NFR), Ministry of Railway. IRCON said the work has been awarded on competitive bidding basis among PSUs by NFR.

IRCON International is an engineering and construction, specialized in transport infrastructure and is wholly owned by the Ministry of Railways.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)