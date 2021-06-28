Bank of Baroda Spikes 3.3%

Bank of Baroda has added 2.8% over last one month compared to 4.11% gain in S&P BSE PSU index and 3.1% rise in the SENSEX

Bank of Baroda rose 3.3% today to trade at Rs 86.2. The S&P BSE PSU index is up 0.57% to quote at 7864.52. The index is up 4.11 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, National Aluminium Company Ltd increased 2.59% and IFCI Ltd added 2.52% on the day. The S&P BSE PSU index went up 55.72 % over last one year compared to the 50.73% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bank of Baroda has added 2.8% over last one month compared to 4.11% gain in S&P BSE PSU index and 3.1% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4.34 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 37.1 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 99.8 on 19 Feb 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 39.5 on 25 Sep 2020.

