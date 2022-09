Strides Pharma Science allots 1.50 lakh equity shares

On conversion of warrants

Strides Pharma Science has allotted 1,50,830 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each to Karuna Business Solutions LLP (Warrant Holder) upon conversion of equivalent number of warrants to equity shares.

Consequent to above, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 90,13,93,740 consisting of 9,01,39,374 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 90,29,02,040 consisting of 9,02,90,204 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

