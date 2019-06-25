Subex joins Global Leaders' Forum Communications Blockchain Network

-
ALSO READ
Wipro, R3 build blockchain-based solution prototype for digital currency in Thailand
Indian tech firm helping Thai banks implement blockchain technology
Dunya Labs Releases India's First Infrastructure Tool for Global Blockchain EOS
Zebi acquires blockchain start-up Element42
T'gana woos blockchain firms, startups, offers incentives
-
Subex announced that it will be a part of the ITW Global Leaders' Forum's Communications Blockchain Network (CBN), a blockchain-based consortium which aims to revolutionize the ICT Service Provider industry's commercial settlement infrastructure. Through its mission to accelerate the adoption of automated settlement applications, CBN represents an opportunity worth billions to the global industry in terms of costs savings and revenues from new products and services.
The ITW Global Leaders' Forum is a global network of leaders from the world's largest International Carriers, who convene to discuss strategic issues and to agree collaborative activities, with the aim of upholding the principle of interoperability and ubiquitous international and technological coverage.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU