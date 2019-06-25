Subex joins Global Leaders' Forum Communications Blockchain Network

Subex announced that it will be a part of the ITW Global Leaders' Forum's Communications Network (CBN), a blockchain-based consortium which aims to revolutionize the ICT Service Provider industry's commercial Through its mission to accelerate the adoption of automated settlement applications, CBN represents an opportunity worth billions to the global industry in terms of costs savings and revenues from new products and services.

The ITW Global Leaders' Forum is a global network of leaders from the world's largest International Carriers, who convene to discuss strategic issues and to agree collaborative activities, with the aim of upholding the principle of interoperability and ubiquitous international and technological coverage.

