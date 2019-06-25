Lupin allots 7890 equity shares

Under ESOP

Lupin has allotted 7890 fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 2/- each. These shares have been allotted upon exercising of options granted to the employees under Stock option plans of the Company.

In view of the above, the issued and paid up capital of the Company has been increased to Rs. 90,51,81,504 consisting 45,25,90,752 equity shares of Rs. 2/ - each.

