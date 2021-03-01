Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 47.3 points or 3.38% at 1350.55 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 4.81%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 3.18%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (down 0.03%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 4.71%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 3.9%), and Tata Communications Ltd (up 2.5%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 730.85 or 1.49% at 49830.84.

The Nifty 50 index was up 229.7 points or 1.58% at 14758.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 278.46 points or 1.38% at 20433.81.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 74.74 points or 1.11% at 6784.51.

On BSE,1857 shares were trading in green, 1084 were trading in red and 190 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)