Sugar Exports Up 17.50% In Last Season

The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informed that about 70 Lakh Metric Tonne (LMT) of Sugar has been exported in sugar season 2020-21 in comparison to 59.60 LMT of sugar export in sugar season 2019-20, which is an increase of 17.45%. Against the estimated domestic consumption of 270 LMT in current sugar season 2021-22, the sugar production is estimated to be around 308 LMT after discounting diversion of 35 LMT of sugar to ethanol.

With a view to liquidate surplus sugar stock available with sugar mills thereby improving liquidity of sugar mills enabling them to make timely payment of cane dues of farmers, Government is encouraging sugar mills to export surplus sugar and to divert surplus sugarcane/sugar to ethanol. In the previous sugar season 2020-21, about 70 LMT of sugar has been exported and approximately 22 LMT of sugar has been diverted to ethanol.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)