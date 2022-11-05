Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 5.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.69% to Rs 346.93 crore

Net profit of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals declined 5.25% to Rs 16.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.69% to Rs 346.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 278.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.346.93278.2310.7413.3130.4131.7021.4622.7016.0616.95

