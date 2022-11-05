JUST IN
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 5.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.69% to Rs 346.93 crore

Net profit of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals declined 5.25% to Rs 16.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.69% to Rs 346.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 278.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales346.93278.23 25 OPM %10.7413.31 -PBDT30.4131.70 -4 PBT21.4622.70 -5 NP16.0616.95 -5

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 14:01 IST

