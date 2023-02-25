Sumitomo Chemical India intimates of a fire accident at Bhavnagar site

-
ALSO READ
Larsen & Toubro raises USD 107 mn sustainability-linked loan
Max Financial gets IRDAI nod for acquiring residual stake in Max Life
Max Financial Services to acquire MSI's balance 5.17% stake in Max Life
EKI Energy Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Saurashtra Cement reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.55 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
The location was Multi Product Plant producing 2 products, which was not operational at that point of time. However, in one of the vessels in the plant, solvent distillation was being undertaken. The accident was caused by over pressurization of the vessel and it was followed by fire and smoke.
Fire was brought under control within approximately 20 minutes by the Company's emergency response team. Subsequently, the local fire brigade team and other authorities visited the site to assess the situation and support the Company's efforts. The Company management is taking all possible response measures and government authorities have been suitably informed and visited the location.
There were no casualties.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU