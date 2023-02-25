JUST IN
DCM Shriram invests Rs 8.68 crore in equity capital of Renew Green (GJ Ten)

DCM Shriram has invested Rs 8.68 crore in equity shares of ReNew Green (GJ Ten). The company will get 50 MW of renewable power supply as a result of this investment.

The company plans to invest a total of Rs 43.40 crore by March 2023 for a 31.20% stake in ReNew Green (GJ Ten). Further, the company will also invest Rs 19.10 crore by March 2023 for a 31.20% stake in ReNew Green (GJ Nine).

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 11:32 IST

