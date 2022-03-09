Sun Pharma, Bharat Forge, Isgec Heavy in focus

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The company's subsidiary Taro Pharmaceuticals USA Inc has completed the acquisition of subsidiary companies of Galderma.
Bharat Forge: The auto ancillary company said its subsidiary Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL) has incorporated a company - Sagar-Manas Technologies (SMTL) on 7 March 2022 as a wholly owned subsidiary.
Isgec Heavy Engineering: Isgec has received an order from Shree Cement for Cement Waste Heat Recovery Boilers for their 3.8 MTPA clinker capacity, integrated Cement Plant at Nawalgarh, District Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan.
Zydus Lifesciences: Sentynl Therapeutics Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Zydus Lifesciences and BridgeBio Pharma announced asset purchase agreement for BridgeBio Pharma's NULIBRY (Fosdenopterin).
Yasho Industries: The company said the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 16 March 2022 to consider and approve capital expenditure for a new greenfield project with a capacity of 15,500 metric tonne per annum at Bharuch, Gujarat.
Bafna Pharmaceuticals: Promoter SRJR Life Sciences LLP will sell 99,357 equity shares or 0.42% stake in the company through open market transactions. The purpose of this stake sale is to achieve minimum public shareholding.
